Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.04. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.67%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

