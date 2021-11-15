Barclays Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 700

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.70. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

