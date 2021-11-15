Barclays Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Hyliion has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hyliion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

