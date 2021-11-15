Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.48 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.83% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.