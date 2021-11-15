Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.05 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vontier were worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.