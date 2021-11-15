Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.62 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.