Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 91,812 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,568,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

