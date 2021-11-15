Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Bank of America by 156.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $385.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

