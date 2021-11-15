Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,490. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

