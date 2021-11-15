Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,033 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth about $106,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

