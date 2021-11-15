Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $20.77 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.