Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

