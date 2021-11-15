Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

