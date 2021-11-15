Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $7,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM opened at $26.85 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

