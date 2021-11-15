Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 270,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

