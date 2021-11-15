Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.04.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

