B. Riley Weighs in on Tellurian Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 127.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,311,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 733,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

