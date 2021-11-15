B. Riley Raises Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $22.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.