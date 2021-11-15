B. Riley Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $145.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.