B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 9,189 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Skyline Champion worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $9,914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $75.99 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

