B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 224 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX opened at $150.45 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.