B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2 Million in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966.

NYSE JBI opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.