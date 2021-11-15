B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.