B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.86 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,135,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

NYSE:F opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

