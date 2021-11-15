B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $208.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.