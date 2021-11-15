Axonics (AXNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX):

11/9/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

11/5/2021 – Axonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Axonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

9/21/2021 – Axonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXNX traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

