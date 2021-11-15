Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $62,060.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACLS stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

