Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $76,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.