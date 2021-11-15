Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Avista worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

