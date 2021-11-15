Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Avista worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

