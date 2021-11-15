AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,118.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and last traded at GBX 1,113.60 ($14.55), with a volume of 5075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 989.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

