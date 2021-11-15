Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

