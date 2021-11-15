Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

