Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $100.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.58. 14,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

