AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

