Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 144.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

AEAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

