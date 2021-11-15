Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 6,500.0% in October

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
