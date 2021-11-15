Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 6,500.0% in October

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.