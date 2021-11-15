AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.94 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

