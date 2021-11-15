AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 456,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 256,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,119,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.