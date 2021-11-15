Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,318. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

