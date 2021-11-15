AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

