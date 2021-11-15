Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

