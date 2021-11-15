Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $106.29 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.