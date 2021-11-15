Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 644.0% in October

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $5.79. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

