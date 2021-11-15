Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce sales of $521.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.90 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,231. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.