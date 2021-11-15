Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce sales of $521.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.90 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,231. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

