Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $2.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.97 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

