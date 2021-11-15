AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 485.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $49.51 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.