AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Western Life Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $234.00 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $850.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

