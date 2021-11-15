AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,559 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innoviva worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after buying an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.76 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.