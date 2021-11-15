AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 570,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

